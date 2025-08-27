Sharpening the edge during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25

DAEGU AIR BASE, Republic of Korea — Airmen from the 51st Fighter Wing and 11th Air Task Force, alongside Republic of Korea air force partners displayed speed, flexibility and combat readiness during exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 25, held Aug. 17–28.



The training showcased flying operations and also proved that the 11th ATF is a combat wing capable of generating airpower anytime, anywhere.



“The 11th ATF is here at UFS 25 to integrate with our allies and partners on the peninsula and to get after how we employ agile combat operations,” said Col. Brett Cassidy, 11th ATF commander. “Our purpose is to provide base operational support so that as elements move, they have what they need to get back in the air and continue the fight.”



F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 36th Fighter Squadron and their ROKAF partners flew sorties across the peninsula and also tested the ability to uproot and reestablish operations in new locations. Each move demanded that pilots, maintainers and support crews carried the fight with them, creating a fully functioning Wing out of any runway in any location.



For pilots, that means practicing under conditions that push them out of their comfort zones.



“As an F-16 pilot, I’m looking forward to practicing my usual responsibilities in a more challenging environment,” said Capt. Malcolm Owens 36th FS F-16 pilot. “Flying the jet isn’t the hard part. It’s moving the whole support system with us and still being able to operate quickly and effectively. That’s what we’re really working on here.”



Cassidy noted that the 51st Fighter Wing’s ability to move aircraft and personnel into Daegu was key to showcasing this capability.



“It was impressive to watch how quickly the 51st FW was able to push aircraft, personnel and equipment down here,” said Cassidy. “That agility, moving fast and tying in seamlessly with our operations and ROKAF partners, is what this exercise is all about.”



For regional observers, the message is clear. Allied airpower does not need the comfort of fixed installations to fight and win. The ability to uproot, expand and launch a new combat Wing wherever needed ensures that any attempt to threaten stability on the peninsula will be met with a force ready to fight tonight.

Date Taken: 08.22.2025 Date Posted: 08.27.2025 Story ID: 546708 Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR