U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 51st Maintenance Group arrive at Daegu Air Base, Republic of Korea during exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 25, Aug. 19, 2025. The 51st MXG provided critical maintenance support to sustain F-16 Fighting Falcon operations from forward locations during UFS25. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)
Sharpening the edge during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25
