    Sharpening the edge during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 [Image 3 of 5]

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    08.20.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton 

    51st Fighter Wing

    An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron lands at Daegu Air Base, Republic of Korea, during exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 25, Aug. 20, 2025. UFS25 tests the U.S. and ROK air force units’ ability to rapidly deploy and sustain combat operations from multiple locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 21:37
    Photo ID: 9281893
    VIRIN: 250820-F-TU760-1008
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sharpening the edge during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Daegu Air Base
    Agile Combat Employment
    Ulchi Freedom Shield
    Republic of Korea
    UFS 25

