Sharpening the edge during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron lands at Daegu Air Base, Republic of Korea, during exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 25, Aug. 20, 2025. UFS25 tests the U.S. and ROK air force units’ ability to rapidly deploy and sustain combat operations from multiple locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)