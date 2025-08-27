“Big Wave” Brass Band Musicians perform at NAVFAC HI Summer Festival

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

HONOLULU, HAWAII (August 22, 2025) - Musicians 3rd Class Logan Neifert and Manuel Hartman, and Musician 1st Class Jonathan Starr (right to left) perform for audience members with the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band's "Big Wave" Brass Band during the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii Summer Festival. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 2nd Class Kadin Delabarrera/Released)