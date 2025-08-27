HONOLULU, HAWAII (August 22, 2025) - Musicians 3rd Class Logan Neifert and Manuel Hartman, and Musician 1st Class Jonathan Starr (right to left) perform for audience members with the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band's "Big Wave" Brass Band during the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii Summer Festival. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 2nd Class Kadin Delabarrera/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2025 18:29
|Photo ID:
|9281714
|VIRIN:
|250822-N-XE085-1009
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|14.3 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
This work, “Big Wave” Brass Band Musicians perform at NAVFAC HI Summer Festival [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Kadin Delabarrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.