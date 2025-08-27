Vocalists Points

HONOLULU, HAWAII (August 22, 2025) - Musician 3rd Class Manuel Hartman entertains audience members with the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band's "Big Wave" Brass Band during the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii Summer Festival. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 2nd Class Kadin Delabarrera/Released)
