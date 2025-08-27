Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Musician 3rd Class Logan Neifert Performs for NAVFAC HI Audiences [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Musician 3rd Class Logan Neifert Performs for NAVFAC HI Audiences

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kadin Delabarrera 

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band

    HONOLULU, HAWAII (August 22, 2025) - Musician 3rd Class Logan Neifert, saxophone instrumentalist, U.S. Pacific Fleet Band, performs for audience members with "Big Wave" Brass Band during the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii Summer Festival. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 2nd Class Kadin Delabarrera/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 18:29
    Photo ID: 9281712
    VIRIN: 250822-N-XE085-5601
    Resolution: 5409x3611
    Size: 8.76 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Musician 3rd Class Logan Neifert Performs for NAVFAC HI Audiences [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Kadin Delabarrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Brass Band Performs
    Vocalists Points
    Musician 3rd Class Logan Neifert Performs for NAVFAC HI Audiences
    Musician 1st Class Jonathan Starr Takes a Solo at NAVFAC HI Summer Festival
    “Big Wave” Brass Band Musicians perform at NAVFAC HI Summer Festival

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Brass Band
    Pacific Fleet Band
    Navy Music
    Navy250
    Band
    Music

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download