NAVFAC Hawaii celebrates Annual Summerfest with Aloha

Service members and Department of Defense (DoD) civilians from across Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii (NAVFAC HI) gathered for an annual Summerfest event on the NAVFAC HI compound at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii Aug. 22, 2025.



Organized by NAVFAC HI’s Employee Benefits Association (EBA) committee, the event aimed to provide a well-deserved break from routine duties, fostering camaraderie and boosting the command’s morale on a classic Aloha Friday, a Hawaiian tradition that celebrates the end of the workweek embodying the aloha spirit and warmth of the community.



Participants enjoyed a fun-filled afternoon with a variety of engaging activities, friendly competitions and games designed to promote team building and camaraderie, with plenty of prizes keeping the energy high throughout the day.



In addition to the festive atmosphere, the U.S. Navy Pacific Fleet Band performed live music filling the air with lively tunes that had everyone tapping their feet and smiling.



Complementing the music on a sunny afternoon, the Command Information Office (CIO) team provided free shave ice, offering a refreshing treat under the warm Hawaiian sun.



NAVFAC HI employees also had the opportunity to purchase newly designed command T-shirts, allowing them to represent the command with professionalism during outreach events or simply wearing it during regular business hours.



The NAVFAC HI annual Summerfest was more than just a social gathering, it was a testament to the strong sense of community, teamwork, and the enduring aloha spirit that defines life in Hawaii.



As the event concluded, attendees departed with renewed enthusiasm and strengthened bonds, ready to tackle the challenges ahead together to succeed in the workforce.



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.28.2025 Date Posted: 08.28.2025 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US Story ID: 546845 by Anna Marie G. Gonzales