HONOLULU, HAWAII (August 22, 2025) - Musicians 3rd Class Manuel Hartman, Colin Elmore, and Logan Neifert, and Musician 2nd Class Aaron Wright (left to right) perform for audience members with the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band's "Big Wave" Brass Band during the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii Summer Festival. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 2nd Class Kadin Delabarrera/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2025 18:29
|Photo ID:
|9281702
|VIRIN:
|250822-N-XE085-5392
|Resolution:
|4494x2996
|Size:
|13.88 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
This work, Brass Band Performs [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Kadin Delabarrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.