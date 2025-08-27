HONOLULU, HAWAII (August 22, 2025) - Musician 1st Class Jonathan Starr performs an improvised trumpet solo for audience members with the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band's "Big Wave" Brass Band during the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii Summer Festival. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 2nd Class Kadin Delabarrera/Released)
|08.22.2025
|08.27.2025 18:29
|9281713
|250822-N-XE085-1471
|4925x3283
|14.6 MB
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|1
|0
This work, Musician 1st Class Jonathan Starr Takes a Solo at NAVFAC HI Summer Festival [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Kadin Delabarrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.