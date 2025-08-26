Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd LRS Enhances Hot Refueling Capabilities [Image 6 of 6]

    52nd LRS Enhances Hot Refueling Capabilities

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.18.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Max Daigle 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Kristoffer Sendayen, 52nd Logistics Readiness noncommissioned officer in charge of fuels facilities, pushes a mobile pantograph into position next to a KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refueling aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, during hot refueling training at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 19, 2025. 52 LRS Airmen train to certify on mobility aircraft hot refueling operations to ensure Spangdahlem AB’s ability to project airpower in the U.S. Air Forces in Europe area of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 04:36
    Photo ID: 9279780
    VIRIN: 250819-F-AC305-1033
    Resolution: 3824x2549
    Size: 6.18 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    This work, 52nd LRS Enhances Hot Refueling Capabilities [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Max Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

