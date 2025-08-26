Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd LRS Enhances Hot Refueling Capabilities [Image 5 of 6]

    52nd LRS Enhances Hot Refueling Capabilities

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.18.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Max Daigle 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron, prepare to refuel a KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refueling aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing during hot refueling training at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 19, 2025. Hot refueling is employed to rapidly return an aircraft to the sky after landing by leaving one engine running during refueling operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)

