52nd LRS Enhances Hot Refueling Capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron, prepare to refuel a KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refueling aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing during hot refueling training at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 19, 2025. Hot refueling is employed to rapidly return an aircraft to the sky after landing by leaving one engine running during refueling operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)