52nd LRS Enhances Hot Refueling Capabilities

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron, attaches a moosehead connection to a hydrant pit and sensing lines during hot refueling training on a KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refueling aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing,at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 19, 2025. Hot-pit refueling is used to eliminate downtime, leaving an engine of the aircraft running while it is being refueled. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Maria Umanzor Guzman)