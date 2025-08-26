Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd LRS Enhances Hot Refueling Capabilities

    52nd LRS Enhances Hot Refueling Capabilities

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.18.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Maria Umanzor Guzman 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron, attaches a moosehead connection to a hydrant pit and sensing lines during hot refueling training on a KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refueling aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing,at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 19, 2025. Hot-pit refueling is used to eliminate downtime, leaving an engine of the aircraft running while it is being refueled. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Maria Umanzor Guzman)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 04:36
    Photo ID: 9279777
    VIRIN: 250819-F-CJ696-1268
    Resolution: 5530x3679
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 52nd LRS Enhances Hot Refueling Capabilities, by SSgt Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

