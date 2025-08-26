52nd LRS Enhances Hot Refueling Capabilities

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron, attaches a moosehead connection to a hydrant pit and sensing lines during hot refueling training on a KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refueling aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing,at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 19, 2025. Hot-pit refueling is used to eliminate downtime, leaving an engine of the aircraft running while it is being refueled. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Maria Umanzor Guzman)
Date Taken:
|08.18.2025
Date Posted:
|08.27.2025 04:36
Photo ID:
|9279777
VIRIN:
|250819-F-CJ696-1268
Resolution:
|5530x3679
Size:
|1.59 MB
Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
Web Views:
|1
Downloads:
|0
