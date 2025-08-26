Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd LRS Enhances Hot Refueling Capabilities [Image 3 of 6]

    52nd LRS Enhances Hot Refueling Capabilities

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.18.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Maria Umanzor Guzman 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Daniel Fragoso III, left, 351st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator and Airman 1st Class Luis Santos Jr., 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution specialist, coordinate refueling operations for a KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refueling aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, during hot refueling training at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 19, 2025. Fuels specialists and aircrew work together to ensure safety, accuracy and speed during hot refueling operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Maria Umanzor Guzman)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 04:36
    Photo ID: 9279776
    VIRIN: 250819-F-CJ696-1213
    Resolution: 5228x3478
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    This work, 52nd LRS Enhances Hot Refueling Capabilities [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    52nd LRS
    Saber Nation
    Hot Refueling
    Spangdahlem Air Base

