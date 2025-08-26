52nd LRS Enhances Hot Refueling Capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron, prepare to refuel a KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refueling aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing during hot refueling training at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 19, 2025. 52 LRS Airmen train to certify on mobility aircraft hot refueling operations to ensure Spangdahlem AB’s ability to project airpower in the U.S. Air Forces in Europe area of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Maria Umanzor Guzman)