52nd LRS Enhances Hot Refueling Capabilities

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Daniel Fragoso III, left, 351st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator and Airman 1st Class Luis Santos Jr., 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution specialist, coordinate refueling operations for a KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refueling aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, during hot refueling training at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 19, 2025. Fuels specialists and aircrew work together to ensure safety, accuracy and speed during hot refueling operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Maria Umanzor Guzman)