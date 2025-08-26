MALS-36 holds appointment ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Lt. Charles Hall, the deputy group chaplain of Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 36, prays for the success of Sgt. Maj. Enrique De Anda, the incoming sergeant major for Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 36, MAG-36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 26, 2025. During the ceremony, Sgt. Maj. De Anda was appointed as the sergeant major of MALS-36. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Paz-Sosa)