U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Calischaran James, left, commanding officer of Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS) 36, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, passes a noncommissioned officer sword to Sgt. Maj. Enrique De Anda, incoming sergeant major of MALS-36, on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 26, 2025. During the ceremony, Sgt. Maj. De Anda was appointed as the sergeant major of MALS-36. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Paz-Sosa)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2025 01:33
|Photo ID:
|9279566
|VIRIN:
|250826-M-SM417-1023
|Resolution:
|7949x5302
|Size:
|24.08 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MALS-36 holds appointment ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Carlos Paz-Sosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.