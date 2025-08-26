MALS-36 holds appointment ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Calischaran James, left, commanding officer of Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS) 36, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, (MAW), returns a salute to Sgt. Maj. Enrique De Anda, the incoming sergeant major of MALS-36, on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 26, 2025. During the ceremony, Sgt. Maj. De Anda was appointed as the sergeant major of MALS-36. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Paz-Sosa)