    MALS-36 holds appointment ceremony [Image 1 of 7]

    MALS-36 holds appointment ceremony

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.26.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Paz-Sosa 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Calischaran James, left, commanding officer of Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS) 36, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, (MAW), returns a salute to Sgt. Maj. Enrique De Anda, the incoming sergeant major of MALS-36, on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 26, 2025. During the ceremony, Sgt. Maj. De Anda was appointed as the sergeant major of MALS-36. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Paz-Sosa)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 01:33
    Photo ID: 9279564
    VIRIN: 250826-M-SM417-1021
    Resolution: 7864x5245
    Size: 22.55 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, MALS-36 holds appointment ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Carlos Paz-Sosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

