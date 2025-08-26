MALS-36 holds appointment ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines and guests pray for the success of Sgt. Maj. Enrique De Anda, the incoming sergeant major of Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS) 36, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 26, 2025. During the ceremony Sgt. Maj. De Anda was appointed as the sergeant major of MALS-36. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Paz-Sosa)