MALS-36 holds appointment ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Michael Charneske, left, sergeant major of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), congratulates Sgt. Maj. Enrique De Anda, the incoming sergeant major of Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS) 36, MAG-36, 1st MAW, on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 26, 2025. During the ceremony Sgt. Maj. De Anda was appointed as the sergeant major of MALS-36. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Paz-Sosa)