MALS-36 holds appointment ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Enrique De Anda, the incoming sergeant major of Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS) 36, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, gives a speech during his appointment ceremony on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 26, 2025. During the ceremony, Sgt. Maj. De Anda was appointed as the sergeant major of MALS-36. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Paz-Sosa)