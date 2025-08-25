Department of Air Force Chief of Chaplains Visits Luke

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Daniel Fletcher, 310th Fighter Squadron instructor pilot, meets with Maj. Gen. Trent Davis, Department of the Air Force chief of chaplains, during a squadron visit, Aug. 22, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Davis’ visit to the 310th FS was part of a bigger visit focused on learning about 56th Fighter Wing operations and connecting with the members of the Luke Chapel team and Airmen from across the wing. The visit reinforced the Chaplain Corps’ role in ensuring Airmen are spiritually fit, mission-ready, and supported in both their professional and personal lives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero)