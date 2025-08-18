Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Department of Air Force Chief of Chaplains Visits Luke [Image 1 of 8]

    Department of Air Force Chief of Chaplains Visits Luke

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero 

    56th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Trent Davis (center left), Department of the Air Force chief of chaplains, stands in front of an F-35A Lighting II with Capt. Christopher Loo (left), 310th Fighter Squadron instructor pilot, Lt. Col. Robert Compere (center right), 56th Fighter Wing chaplain, and Lt. Col. Portmann Werner (right), 56th FW chaplain, during a squadron visit, Aug. 22, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Davis’ visit to the 310th FS was part of a bigger visit focused on learning about 56th FW operations and connecting with the members of the Luke Chapel team and Airmen from across the wing. The visit reinforced the Chaplain Corps’ role in ensuring Airmen are spiritually fit, mission-ready, and supported in both their professional and personal lives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 19:32
    Photo ID: 9276716
    VIRIN: 250821-F-CQ970-1119
    Resolution: 5982x3365
    Size: 8.48 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    AETC
    military
    Luke Air Force base

