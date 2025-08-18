Department of Air Force Chief of Chaplains Visits Luke

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ethan Christobal, 56th Operational Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment specialist, teaches Maj. Gen. Trent Davis, Department of the Air Force chief of chaplains, about F-35A Lighting II equipment during a squadron visit, Aug. 22, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Davis’ visit to the 310th Fighter Squadron was part of a bigger visit focused on learning about 56th Fighter Wing operations and connecting with the members of the Luke Chapel team and Airmen from across the wing. The visit reinforced the Chaplain Corps’ role in ensuring Airmen are spiritually fit, mission-ready, and supported in both their professional and personal lives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2025 19:32
|Photo ID:
|9276720
|VIRIN:
|250821-F-CQ970-1026
|Resolution:
|5030x4024
|Size:
|14.69 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
