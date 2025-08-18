Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Department of Air Force Chief of Chaplains Visits Luke [Image 3 of 8]

    Department of Air Force Chief of Chaplains Visits Luke

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero 

    56th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ethan Christobal, 56th Operational Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment specialist, teaches Maj. Gen. Trent Davis, Department of the Air Force chief of chaplains, about F-35A Lighting II equipment during a squadron visit, Aug. 22, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Davis’ visit to the 310th Fighter Squadron was part of a bigger visit focused on learning about 56th Fighter Wing operations and connecting with the members of the Luke Chapel team and Airmen from across the wing. The visit reinforced the Chaplain Corps’ role in ensuring Airmen are spiritually fit, mission-ready, and supported in both their professional and personal lives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero)

