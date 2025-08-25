Department of Air Force Chief of Chaplains Visits Luke

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Trent Davis (left), Department of the Air Force chief of chaplains, speaks with Staff Sgt. Nathan Loesch, 310th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, during a squadron visit, Aug. 22, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The Chief of Chaplains serves as the Air Force’s top advisor on religious matters, overseeing all Chaplain Corps personnel, operations, and resources to ensure Airmen receive spiritual support and guidance. Visits like these give Airmen direct access to senior leaders, boost morale, and reinforce the importance of support programs that help them stay mission-ready and spiritually fit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero)