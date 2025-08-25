Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Department of Air Force Chief of Chaplains Visits Luke [Image 4 of 8]

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero 

    56th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Trent Davis, Department of the Air Force chief of chaplains, learns about the 310th Fighter Squadron’s history from Jan Cutrona, 310th Fighter Squadron unit program coordinator, during a squadron visit, Aug. 22, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Davis’ visit to the 310th FS was part of a bigger visit focused on learning about 56th Fighter Wing operations and connecting with the members of the Luke Chapel team and Airmen from across the wing. During his visit, he took the time to update the chapel team on Pentagon guidance, highlight Spiritual Fitness programs, and connect with and recognize Airmen for their support to the mission and the base community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 19:32
    Photo ID: 9276721
    VIRIN: 250821-F-CQ970-1001
    Resolution: 3692x2954
    Size: 7.05 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    This work, Department of Air Force Chief of Chaplains Visits Luke [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Elias Carrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

