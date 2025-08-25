Department of Air Force Chief of Chaplains Visits Luke

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Trent Davis, Department of the Air Force chief of chaplains, learns about the 310th Fighter Squadron’s history from Jan Cutrona, 310th Fighter Squadron unit program coordinator, during a squadron visit, Aug. 22, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Davis’ visit to the 310th FS was part of a bigger visit focused on learning about 56th Fighter Wing operations and connecting with the members of the Luke Chapel team and Airmen from across the wing. During his visit, he took the time to update the chapel team on Pentagon guidance, highlight Spiritual Fitness programs, and connect with and recognize Airmen for their support to the mission and the base community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero)