Department of Air Force Chief of Chaplains Visits Luke

U.S. Air Force Capt. Christopher Loo (Right), 310th Fighter Squadron instructor pilot, gives Maj. Gen. Trent Davis (left), Department of the Air Force chief of chaplains, and Lt. Col. Robert Compere (center), 56th Fighter Wing chaplain, a tour of an F-35A Lighting II during a squadron visit, Aug. 22, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Davis’ visit to the 310th FS was part of a bigger visit focused on learning about 56th FW operations and connecting with the members of the Luke Chapel team and Airmen from across the wing. During his visit he took the time to update the chapel team on Pentagon guidance, highlight Spiritual Fitness programs, and connect with and recognize Airmen for their support to the mission and the base community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero)