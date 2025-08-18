French EOD team clears a simulated “kill house” bunker during IED Rodeo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two inert grenades rigged with a tripwire sit inside a bunker during the Eifel Krabben Improvised Explosive Device Rodeo at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 21, 2025. The simulated hazard was hidden in the bunker “kill house,” where explosive ordnance disposal teams were tested on clearing concealed devices and navigating confined, low-light environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)