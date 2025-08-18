French EOD team clears a simulated “kill house” bunker during IED Rodeo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A French explosive ordnance disposal technician searches storage shelves inside a bunker “kill house” during the Eifel Krabben Improvised Explosive Device Rodeo at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 21, 2025. EOD teams diligently worked room by room through a bunker staged with hidden devices, training them to apply precision and caution in close-quarters environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)