    French EOD team clears a simulated “kill house” bunker during IED Rodeo [Image 2 of 6]

    French EOD team clears a simulated “kill house” bunker during IED Rodeo

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.21.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    A French explosive ordnance disposal technician searches storage shelves inside a bunker “kill house” during the Eifel Krabben Improvised Explosive Device Rodeo at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 21, 2025. EOD teams diligently worked room by room through a bunker staged with hidden devices, training them to apply precision and caution in close-quarters environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)

    TAGS

    Readiness
    Stronger Together
    IED Rodeo
    Nato
    Partnership

