A French explosive ordnance disposal technician searches storage shelves inside a bunker “kill house” during the Eifel Krabben Improvised Explosive Device Rodeo at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 21, 2025. EOD teams diligently worked room by room through a bunker staged with hidden devices, training them to apply precision and caution in close-quarters environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2025 18:37
|Photo ID:
|9274407
|VIRIN:
|250821-F-GY077-1074
|Resolution:
|4232x2816
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, French EOD team clears a simulated “kill house” bunker during IED Rodeo [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.