French EOD team clears a simulated “kill house” bunker during IED Rodeo

A French explosive ordnance disposal technician crawls under tripwires while clearing a bunker “kill house” during the Eifel Krabben Improvised Explosive Device Rodeo at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 21, 2025. The technicians moved cautiously and maintained close communication to stay aware of potential threats hidden in the dark and tight environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)