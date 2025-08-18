Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    French EOD team clears a simulated “kill house” bunker during IED Rodeo [Image 4 of 6]

    French EOD team clears a simulated “kill house” bunker during IED Rodeo

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.21.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    A French explosive ordnance disposal technician inspects wiring and switches inside a bunker “kill house” during the Eifel Krabben Improvised Explosive Device Rodeo at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 21, 2025. In order to ensure the simulated survival of the team, clearing the site required both attention to detail and deliberate team work. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.24.2025 18:37
    Photo ID: 9274409
    VIRIN: 250821-F-GY077-1146
    Resolution: 4832x3215
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    This work, French EOD team clears a simulated “kill house” bunker during IED Rodeo [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Readiness
    Stronger Together
    IED Rodeo
    Nato
    Partnership

