French EOD team clears a simulated “kill house” bunker during IED Rodeo

A French explosive ordnance disposal technician inspects wiring and switches inside a bunker “kill house” during the Eifel Krabben Improvised Explosive Device Rodeo at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 21, 2025. In order to ensure the simulated survival of the team, clearing the site required both attention to detail and deliberate team work. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)