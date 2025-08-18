French EOD team clears a simulated “kill house” bunker during IED Rodeo

French and American explosive ordnance disposal technicians walk towards a bunker entrance during the Eifel Krabben Improvised Explosive Device Rodeo at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 21, 2025. The exercise challenged them to clear a “kill house” rigged with simulated explosive hazards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)
