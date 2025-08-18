Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    French EOD team clears a simulated “kill house” bunker during IED Rodeo [Image 3 of 6]

    French EOD team clears a simulated “kill house” bunker during IED Rodeo

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.21.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    French explosive ordnance disposal team members inspect a door frame for hidden devices during the “kill house” scenario of the Eifel Krabben Improvised Explosive Device Rodeo at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 21, 2025. The scenario required careful and methodical entry procedures to ensure the area was safe to maneuver in. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.24.2025 18:37
    Photo ID: 9274408
    VIRIN: 250821-F-GY077-1105
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Readiness
    Stronger Together
    IED Rodeo
    Nato
    Partnership

