French EOD team clears a simulated “kill house” bunker during IED Rodeo

French explosive ordnance disposal team members inspect a door frame for hidden devices during the “kill house” scenario of the Eifel Krabben Improvised Explosive Device Rodeo at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 21, 2025. The scenario required careful and methodical entry procedures to ensure the area was safe to maneuver in. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)