345th EBS support BTF operations in Norway

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Isai Figueroa, a B-1B crew chief journeyman assigned to the 345th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, stands on the flight line during a Bomber Task Force Europe deployment at Ørland Air Base, Norway, Aug. 22, 2025. The mission highlights how we deliver effects rapidly across dynamic and contested environments through integrated training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tambri Cason)