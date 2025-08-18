Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    345th EBS support BTF operations in Norway [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    345th EBS support BTF operations in Norway

    ØRLAND AIR BASE, NORWAY

    08.22.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tambri Cason 

    307th Bomb Wing

    A U.S Air Force B-1B Lancer departs Ørland Air Base, Norway, Aug. 22, 2025, after a Bomber Task Force Europe deployment. The mission reflects our commitment to strengthening relationships and reinforcing readiness through sustained cooperation with NATO Allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tambri Cason)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.24.2025 07:44
    Photo ID: 9273962
    VIRIN: 250822-F-HZ361-1056
    Resolution: 3300x2195
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: ØRLAND AIR BASE, NO
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 345th EBS support BTF operations in Norway [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Tambri Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    345th EBS support BTF operations in Norway
    345th EBS support BTF operations in Norway
    345th EBS support BTF operations in Norway
    345th EBS support BTF operations in Norway
    345th EBS support BTF operations in Norway
    345th EBS support BTF operations in Norway

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    B-1B Lancer
    Ørland Air Base
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download