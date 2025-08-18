345th EBS support BTF operations in Norway

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S Air Force B-1B Lancer departs Ørland Air Base, Norway, Aug. 22, 2025, after a Bomber Task Force Europe deployment. The mission reflects our commitment to strengthening relationships and reinforcing readiness through sustained cooperation with NATO Allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tambri Cason)