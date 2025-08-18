A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer, assigned to the 345th Bomb Squadron, and four Royal Norwegian Air Force F-35 aircraft fly in formation during a Bomber Task Force Europe deployment, Aug. 21, 2025. We build lasting security by training under NATO Ally leadership and preparing for shared challenges across the region. (courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2019
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2025 07:44
|Photo ID:
|9273967
|VIRIN:
|250821-F-F3950-2002
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|12.08 MB
|Location:
|ØRLAND AIR BASE, NO
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 345th EBS support BTF operations in Norway [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Tambri Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.