345th EBS support BTF operations in Norway

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cheyanne Grams, a crew chief assigned to the 345th Bomb Squadron, stands in front of a B-1B Lancer aircraft during a Bomber Task Force Europe deployment at Ørland Air Base, Norway, Aug. 22, 2025. BTF Europe underscores the strength of NATO Ally-led operations and reaffirms our support for regional leadership and shared security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tambri Cason)