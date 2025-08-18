345th EBS support BTF operations in Norway

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cheyanne Grams, a crew chief assigned to the 345th Bomb Squadron, stands in front of a B-1B Lancer aircraft during a Bomber Task Force Europe deployment at Ørland Air Base, Norway, Aug. 22, 2025. BTF Europe underscores the strength of NATO Ally-led operations and reaffirms our support for regional leadership and shared security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tambri Cason)
08.22.2025
08.24.2025
|9273963
|250822-F-HZ361-1101
|5906x3930
|8.19 MB
ØRLAND AIR BASE, NO
|2
|0
