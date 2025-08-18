345th EBS support BTF operations in Norway

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer, assigned to the 345th Bomb Squadron, and four Royal Norwegian Air Force F-35 aircraft fly in formation during a Bomber Task Force Europe deployment, Aug. 21, 2025. The mission showcases how we train with NATO Allies to find, fix, track and target threats in real time under simulated high-threat conditions. (courtesy photo)