345th EBS support BTF operations in Norway

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cheyanne Grams, a crew chief assigned to the 345th Bomb Squadron, taxis a B-1B Lancer aircraft during a Bomber Task Force Europe deployment at Ørland Air Base, Norway, Aug. 22, 2025. BTF Europe reflects how tactical integration with NATO Allies helps us maintain a decisive warfighting edge in complex environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tambri Cason)