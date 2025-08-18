SV25 Force integration training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers and their Chilean Army counterparts prepare to enter the force integration training phase, where multinational forces train to become interoperable and coordinate operations before engaging in larger missions during Exercise Southern Vanguard 25, in Antuco, Chile, Aug. 23, 2025.

Exercise Southern Vanguard 25 underscores the U.S. Army’s enduring commitment to regional partnership, as U.S. forces deploy to Chile to conduct combined mountain warfare, field, and command post training alongside Chilean forces. Argentina and Peru are also participating—strengthening interoperability, shared readiness, and mutual trust while advancing regional security and cooperation across the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jean Sanon)