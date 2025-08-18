SV25 Force integration training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Jack Feltz, assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 2nd Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, boards a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle as troops prepare to step off for the force integration training phase, where multinational forces train to become interoperable and coordinate before engaging in larger operations during Exercise Southern Vanguard 25, in Antuco, Chile, Aug. 23, 2025. Exercise Southern Vanguard 25 underscores the U.S. Army’s enduring commitment to regional partnership, as U.S. forces deploy to Chile to conduct combined mountain warfare, field, and command post training alongside Chilean forces. Argentina and Peru also participate—strengthening interoperability, shared readiness, and mutual trust while advancing regional security and cooperation across the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jean Sanon)