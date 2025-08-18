SV25 Force integration training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Joseph Clemente, assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 2nd Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, boards a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle as Soldiers prepare to enter the force integration training phase. During this phase, multinational forces train to become interoperable and coordinate efforts before participating in larger operations as part of Exercise Southern Vanguard 25 in Antuco, Chile, Aug. 23, 2025. Exercise Southern Vanguard 25 underscores the U.S. Army’s enduring commitment to regional partnerships, as U.S. forces deploy to Chile to conduct combined mountain warfare, field training, and command post exercises alongside Chilean troops. Argentina and Peru also participate, enhancing interoperability, shared readiness, and mutual trust—advancing regional security and cooperation across the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jean Sanon)