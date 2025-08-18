SV25 Force integration training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chilean soldiers form a chain to pass laundry into a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle as they prepare to enter the force integration training phase, where multinational forces train to become interoperable and coordinate efforts before participating in larger operations during Exercise Southern Vanguard 25, in Antuco, Chile, Aug. 23, 2025. Exercise Southern Vanguard 25 underscores the U.S. Army’s enduring commitment to regional partnerships, as U.S. forces deploy to Chile to conduct combined mountain warfare, field, and command post training alongside Chilean forces. Argentina and Peru are also participating—strengthening interoperability, shared readiness, and mutual trust while advancing regional security and cooperation across the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jean Sanon)