SV25 Force integration training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chilean army Sargento Primero Matias Ulloa operates a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle in preparation for the force integration training phase, where multinational forces train to become interoperable and coordinate before engaging in larger operations during Exercise Southern Vanguard 25, in Antuco, Chile, Aug. 23, 2025. Exercise Southern Vanguard 25 underscores the U.S. Army’s enduring commitment to regional partnership, as U.S. forces deploy to Chile to conduct combined mountain warfare, field, and command post training alongside Chilean forces. Argentina and Peru also participate—strengthening interoperability, shared readiness, and mutual trust while advancing regional security and cooperation across the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jean Sanon)