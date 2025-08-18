Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SV25 Force integration training [Image 4 of 12]

    SV25 Force integration training

    ANTUCO, BíO-BíO, CHILE

    08.23.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Jean Sanon 

    U.S. Army South

    Peruvian army Subteniente Anghelo Palacios poses for a photo prior to stepping off for the force integration training phase, where multinational forces train to become interoperable and coordinate before engaging in larger operations during Exercise Southern Vanguard 25, in Antuco, Chile, Aug. 23, 2025. Exercise Southern Vanguard 25 underscores the U.S. Army’s enduring commitment to regional partnership, as U.S. forces deploy to Chile to conduct combined mountain warfare, field, and command post training alongside Chilean forces. Argentina and Peru also participate—strengthening interoperability, shared readiness, and mutual trust while advancing regional security and cooperation across the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jean Sanon)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2025
    Date Posted: 08.23.2025 18:55
    Photo ID: 9273754
    VIRIN: 250823-A-WA528-7893
    U.S. Army South
    U.S. Southern Command
    Chilean army
    Peru
    SV25
    Southern Vanguard 25

