250820-N-OJ308-1177 DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Aug. 20, 2025) Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) Executive Director Timothy Bridges visits the Defense Fuel Support Point on Diego Garcia, Aug. 20, emphasizing CNIC's efforts to support the fleet. He speaks with Lt. j.g. Billy Miles with the base. NSF Diego Garcia's mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2025 03:52
|Photo ID:
|9273395
|VIRIN:
|250820-N-OJ308-1177
|Resolution:
|5160x3433
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|DIEGO GARCIA, IO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CNIC executive director tours NSF Diego Garcia and holds all-hands call [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Isaac Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Diego Garcia: CNIC Prioritizes Sailors and Fleet Readiness
