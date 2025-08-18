CNIC executive director tours NSF Diego Garcia and holds all-hands call

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250820-N-OJ308-1177 DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Aug. 20, 2025) Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) Executive Director Timothy Bridges visits the Defense Fuel Support Point on Diego Garcia, Aug. 20, emphasizing CNIC's efforts to support the fleet. He speaks with Lt. j.g. Billy Miles with the base. NSF Diego Garcia's mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Rodriguez)