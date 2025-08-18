Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Diego Garcia: CNIC Prioritizes Sailors and Fleet Readiness

    CNIC executive director tours NSF Diego Garcia and holds all-hands call

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Aug. 20, 2025)

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    08.23.2025

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Samantha Jetzer 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory — Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) Executive Director Timothy Bridges visited U.S. Navy Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia Aug. 19 to assess operational capabilities and installation facilities, underscoring CNIC's commitment to supporting fleet readiness and Sailors' quality of service.

    Addressing over 250 personnel, Bridges emphasized Diego Garcia's critical role in enabling Indo-Pacific fleet operations and thanked them for their adaptability during recent operational surges. "Diego Garcia's effectiveness stems from the dedication of Sailors, civilians, and contractors who overcome challenges to keep the island running," he stated.

    Bridges toured key facilities, including operational sites like the Defense Fuel Support Point and airfield, and quality-of-life services like the barracks, galley, and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation facilities. He emphasized that the purpose of the visit was to listen to the workforce and identify ways to better support both mission requirements and personnel needs.

    "Our installations are strategic launchpads for warfighting readiness," Bridges stated. "By aligning base operations with fleet priorities and empowering local leaders, we ensure agility, resilience, and preparedness to meet any challenge."

    NSF Diego Garcia Commanding Officer Capt. William Guheen appreciated the opportunity for personnel to engage directly with senior leadership. "Executive Director Bridges' experience is invaluable. We appreciate his focus on the work happening daily at Diego Garcia."

    NSF Diego Garcia provides critical support to U.S. and allied forces in the Indian Ocean and multi-theater forces in support of overseas contingency operations. NSF Diego Garcia's mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM, and INDOPACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations.

