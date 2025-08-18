CNIC executive director tours NSF Diego Garcia and holds all-hands call

250819-N-MC100-1149 DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Aug. 25, 2025) Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) Executive Director Timothy Bridges (right) tours the Chapel in the Palms on Diego Garcia, Aug. 19, highlighting CNIC's focus on quality of service. He's joined by Lt. Cmdr. Timothy DeLaughter and Religious Programs Specialist 1st Class Casey Niedorf. NSF Diego Garcia's mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kamaren Hill)
|08.19.2025
|08.23.2025 03:52
|9273392
|250819-N-MC100-1149
|5047x3358
|1.82 MB
|DIEGO GARCIA, IO
|3
|0
Diego Garcia: CNIC Prioritizes Sailors and Fleet Readiness
