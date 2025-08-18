Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CNIC executive director tours NSF Diego Garcia and holds all-hands call [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CNIC executive director tours NSF Diego Garcia and holds all-hands call

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    08.20.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Samantha Jetzer 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    250820-N-ML137-1055 DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Aug. 20, 2025) Timothy Bridges, executive director of Commander, Navy Installations Command, speaks to service members, government workers and contractors during an all-hands call Aug. 20. NSF Diego Garcia's mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 08.23.2025 03:52
    Photo ID: 9273394
    VIRIN: 250820-N-ML137-1055
    Resolution: 4572x3048
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNIC executive director tours NSF Diego Garcia and holds all-hands call [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CNIC executive director tours NSF Diego Garcia and holds all-hands call
    CNIC executive director tours NSF Diego Garcia and holds all-hands call
    CNIC executive director tours NSF Diego Garcia and holds all-hands call
    CNIC executive director tours NSF Diego Garcia and holds all-hands call
    CNIC executive director tours NSF Diego Garcia and holds all-hands call

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Diego Garcia: CNIC Prioritizes Sailors and Fleet Readiness

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Commander Navy Installations Command (CNIC)
    Navy Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia
    British Indian Ocean Territory (B.I.O.T.)
    Morale Welfare and Recreation (MWR)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download