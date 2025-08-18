CNIC executive director tours NSF Diego Garcia and holds all-hands call

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250820-N-ML137-1055 DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Aug. 20, 2025) Timothy Bridges, executive director of Commander, Navy Installations Command, speaks to service members, government workers and contractors during an all-hands call Aug. 20. NSF Diego Garcia's mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)