CNIC executive director tours NSF Diego Garcia and holds all-hands call

250819-N-MC100-1139 DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Aug. 25, 2025) Timothy Bridges, Commander, Navy Installations Command Executive Director, discusses culinary service with Senior Chief Thaddeus Dorsey at NSF Diego Garcia, Aug. 19, underscoring the Shore Enterprise's dedication to providing high-quality support to deployed Sailors. NSF Diego Garcia's mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kamaren Hill)